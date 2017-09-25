search
Title
Academic Minute: Lessons From the Past on Health Care
September 25, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Simon Haeder, assistant professor of political science at West Virginia University, explores the relationship between governments and health care programs through history. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
