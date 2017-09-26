Brown Settles Land Dispute With Native Americans

Brown University on Monday announced an agreement with Native Americans who have been holding a protest encampment on land owned by the university in Bristol, Rhode Island. The Native Americans claim the land is theirs, although Brown has said that it purchased the land over time, in legitimate ways. The land is removed from Brown's main campus in Providence and is home to Brown's Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology’s Collections Research Center, which holds more than 1 million ethnographic objects and archaeological specimens.

Under the agreement, Brown agreed to transfer a portion of its Bristol property to a preservation trust that will "ensure the conservation of the land and sustainable access by Native tribes in the region." In addition members of the Pokanoket tribe agreed to end their encampment. Brown also stated that it acknowledeges that the land is "historically Pokanoket and that part of the land contains sacred sites that are important to the present-day Pokanoket Tribe and Pokanoket people, who are dispersed among many tribes, and other Native American, American Indian, and aboriginal peoples of New England.”