2 New Hires by the Education Dept.

The U.S. Department of Education announced two new senior staff hires Tuesday. Michael Wooten will be deputy assistant secretary and acting assistant secretary for the department's Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education. Leonard Haynes will be a senior adviser.

Wooten most recently was deputy chief procurement officer for the District of Columbia. He previously chaired the governing board of Northern Virginia Community College and was deputy department chair and professor of contract management at Defense Acquisition University. Wooten is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

A former acting president of Grambling State University and adjunct professor of public affairs at Ohio State University, Haynes has had several jobs at the department in the past, including stints during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. His roles included assistant secretary for postsecondary education, director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and senior director of institutional service for the Office of Postsecondary Education.