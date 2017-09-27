Title
Confederate Flags With Cotton Appear at American
September 27, 2017
A new variation of racially charged poster has appeared at American University. Ten posters appeared on campus Tuesday -- the day the university was unveiling plans for a new center on research to fight racism. The posters featured Confederate flags with balls of cotton attached. A statement from the university said that "we will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation."
Some at American shared photos of the posters on social media.
We lasted one month....ONE FRICKEN MONTH, and y’all wonder why I talk how I do about AU smh #TheRealAU pic.twitter.com/0JGEpNdIUq— J❣️ (@j__mulaa) September 27, 2017
