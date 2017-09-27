Title

Confederate Flags With Cotton Appear at American

By

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

A new variation of racially charged poster has appeared at American University. Ten posters appeared on campus Tuesday -- the day the university was unveiling plans for a new center on research to fight racism. The posters featured Confederate flags with balls of cotton attached. A statement from the university said that "we will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation."

Some at American shared photos of the posters on social media.

 

 

