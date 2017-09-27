NYU Professor Says He Can't Teach at Abu Dhabi Campus

An associate professor of journalism at New York University said he was denied the security clearance he needed to teach at NYU's campus in Abu Dhabi because, he believes, of his identity as a Shiite Muslim. The university acknowledged that two of its faculty members were recently denied visas to teach at the Abu Dhabi campus but disagreed with the conclusions drawn by the professor and said the campus has students and staff from a wide array of countries and faiths, "including those identifying as Shia."

In an op-ed in The New York Times, Mohamad Bazzi, a U.S. citizen originally from Lebanon, wrote that United Arab Emirates officials did not give a reason for denying him a security clearance, but he believes the likely reason has to do with his religion. He said that at least one other tenured NYU professor, "also a United States citizen of Shiite origin," was recently denied a security clearance to teach in Abu Dhabi.

“The U.A.E., like Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab states, are worried about Iran’s regional ascendance and its influence over Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen,” Bazzi wrote in the op-ed, published Tuesday. “This anxiety fuels a fear that virtually any Shiite in the region could pose a security threat -- and could be linked to Iran or its allies.”

Bazzi wrote that his religion was an issue when he taught a monthlong journalism class at NYU's Abu Dhabi campus in 2012 and 2013. “NYU administrators had told me they were worried that I would be denied a security clearance because of my Shiite origins, and they twice held back on submitting my application,” he wrote. “They found a way around it by sending me on a tourist visa and describing me as a “consultant.’”

Bazzi wrote that while he has been told by NYU officials that they are still seeking a reversal of the denial, he is not optimistic. He described former NYU President John Sexton's promises of academic freedom at the Abu Dhabi campus, which was funded by the emirate’s government, as “largely worthless.”

“If NYU continues to accept Abu Dhabi’s largess, it needs to acknowledge the limitations that the emirate’s security and foreign policies impose on academic freedom,” Bazzi wrote. “At the very least, the university should admit that it has bought into a political system that actively discriminates against members of a religious minority because of an overwhelming fear of Iran and hatred of Shiites. This is far from the free movement of people and ideas to which NYU’s leaders claim to aspire.”

Matt Nagel, an NYU spokesman, said in a statement that the university doesn't know why visas for two of its faculty members were denied by the U.A.E. government. "As is the case when visas are denied to those traveling to our New York campus, governments don’t give their reasons," Nagel said. "But let there be no mistake: as NYU has long made clear, we believe in the free movement of people and ideas, that teaching is strengthened by the resulting intellectual diversity, and we are always disappointed when we encounter obstacles that interfere with that vision. We continue to press for the free flow of scholars across our global network."

"However, we strongly disagree with Professor Bazzi's conclusions," Nagel said. "Like the U.A.E., the NYUAD community is extraordinarily diverse: it includes faculty, students and staff from well over 100 countries, representing a broad collection of faiths -- including those identifying as Shia."

This is not the first time NYU has faced controversy over one of its professors being denied permission to travel to the U.A.E. In 2015 Andrew Ross, a professor of social and cultural analysis, was blocked by U.A.E. authorities from boarding an Abu Dhabi-bound plane at New York’s Kennedy International Airport due to stated “security reasons.” Ross was trying to travel to the emirates to continue his research on migrant labor issues there.