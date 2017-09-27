Title
Should Canadian University Drop ‘Clan’ Team Name?
September 27, 2017
A professor at Simon Fraser University, in Canada, has organized a petition for the institution to drop "Clan" as the name of its athletic teams, CBC News reported. The name refers to the Scottish heritage of the man for whom the university is named. But the petition notes that because Simon Fraser teams play American colleges, its teams appear regularly in the United States, where the Ku Klux Klan was a terror group that attacked black people and others -- and "Clan" is pronounced just like "Klan." While some on campus back the idea of changing the team name, others say Simon Fraser should just do a better job of explaining it.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!