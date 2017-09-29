Title

Hundreds Protest DeVos at Harvard

By

Scott Jaschik
September 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

Hundreds of students protested against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos when she appeared at Harvard University Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Her talk was about school choice, but many of those protesting were angry about her stance on sexual assaults, and said she was rolling back protections for women. Others criticized her stance on transgender students, whom DeVos says she will protect although the department revoked specific legal protections issued under the Obama administration. Many protested outside her talk, and some inside, but those inside did not try to prevent her from speaking or being heard.

 

 

 

