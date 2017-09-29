Title

Perkins Loan Extension Blocked in House, Senate

Andrew Kreighbaum
September 29, 2017
The hopes of a bipartisan group of lawmakers to extend the Perkins Loan program before it expires Sept. 30 were frustrated Thursday.

Members of Congress in the House and Senate had introduced identical legislation to extend the program, which authorizes colleges to make small loans to students to bridge the cost of attendance, for another two years. Those bills hadn't gone anywhere in committee.

Thursday, Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, asked that her extension bill be considered under unanimous consent, but the request was blocked by Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate education committee. In the House, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said he had no plans to bring Perkins legislation up for a vote.

