search
Title
3 Share Nobel Prize in Medicine
October 2, 2017
Three American academics were this morning named joint winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Medicine. They were honored "for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm." Details on their research may be found here.
The three are:
- Jeffrey C. Hall, professor emeritus of biology at Brandeis University, also affiliated with the University of Maine.
- Michael Rosbash, professor of biology and neuroscience at Brandeis. (Details on his lab there may be found here.)
- Michael W. Young, professor and vice president for academic affairs at Rockefeller University. (More information about his work may be found here.)
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!