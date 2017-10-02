Title

3 Share Nobel Prize in Medicine

By

Scott Jaschik
October 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

Nobel Prize medal.Three American academics were this morning named joint winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Medicine. They were honored "for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm." Details on their research may be found here.

The three are:

  • Jeffrey C. Hall, professor emeritus of biology at Brandeis University, also affiliated with the University of Maine.
  • Michael Rosbash, professor of biology and neuroscience at Brandeis. (Details on his lab there may be found here.)
  • Michael W. Young, professor and vice president for academic affairs at Rockefeller University. (More information about his work may be found here.)

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Want to Enhance Humanities Career Outcomes?
Engage the Faculty
Dampening Innovation,
One Institution at a Time
We Can No Longer Ignore the Slump

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Promotion Criteria
'Null States' and Our Postsecondary Obsession with Big Data
Some Notes on the Finances of Top Chinese Universities
President Kurtz
A True Confession
Morning Pages as Self-Care in Graduate School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top