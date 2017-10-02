search
Title
Academic Minute: Climate Change a Hard Sell in the U.S.
October 2, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Firmin DeBrabander, professor of philosophy at the Maryland Institute College of Art, examines the intricacies of persuading the public about something that can’t always be seen. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
