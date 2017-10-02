CUNY Lecturer Allegedly Sold Fake Certificates

A tenured City University of New York biology lecturer was accused by prosecutors of selling fake certificates to indicate the completion of medical classes, The New York Post reported.

Mamdouh Abdel-Sayed, who teaches at CUNY’s Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, was arrested Friday. He was accused of hosting “unauthorized courses” on medical procedures that included CPR and drawing blood.

He would then allegedly sell fake Medgar Evers course certificates. The courses -- which prosecutors said were a sham, academically -- were held on campus.

“Medgar Evers College and CUNY have cooperated fully throughout this investigation, and we will continue to work with both offices as requested. We have no tolerance for anyone attempting to take advantage of our students, and we appreciate the work of the inspector general and the United States attorney and thank them for their swift and thorough response," Frank Sobrino, a CUNY spokesman, said in a statement to The New York Times.

Abdel-Sayed could see up to 80 years in prison if convicted on five counts, which included solicitation of bribes, wire fraud and obstruction of justice, according to the Post. He did not respond to a request for comment sent to his university email address.