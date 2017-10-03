After Settlement, Youngstown Will Let Convicted Rapist Play Football

Ma'lik Richmond, the Youngstown State University football player convicted of a high-profile rape in high school, will remain on the team.

Richmond sued the university last month after he was told he couldn’t play this season. As a part of a settlement of that lawsuit, Richmond will be eligible to play, the university announced. Richmond will be trained in “Title IX issues” -- a reference to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law barring gender discrimination, which also includes protections against sexual assault. Other aspects of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2013, Richmond was one of two high school football players convicted of sexually assaulting a girl. Details of the case, known nationally as the Steubenville High School rape, drew widespread attention because of evidence that the rapists exchanged photos and joked about the assault.

Richmond's inclusion on the team prompted outrage, and a petition circulated, signed by more than 11,500 people, calling for him to be kicked off the team.

The university released a statement on Monday.

“This has been a complex situation and will continue to be of interest to our campus community. As we move forward, we are prepared to continue to engage the campus in a review of our policies at it relates to these types of situations, including policies on student participation in athletics and other high-profile university activities. While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community.”