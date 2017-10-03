Elsevier Launches Encyclopedic Tool

The publisher Elsevier has announced the launch of ScienceDirect Topics, an information platform that has been compared to Wikipedia. The tool, announced last month, uses information from Elsevier books to generate “a quick snapshot of definitions, terms and excerpts on scientific topics.”

An Elsevier news release said the tool would save researchers time because they won’t have to navigate away from Elsevier research articles to look up information outside their core discipline.

“Previously, researchers would have had to leave the site, open up a search engine and spend time trying to find the right and trusted information. Not anymore. Our new technology enables researchers to access these foundational references and knowledge quickly, easily and at the point of need,” said Sumita Singh, managing director of Elsevier Reference Solutions.