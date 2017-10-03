Title

Elsevier Launches Encyclopedic Tool

By

Lindsay McKenzie
October 3, 2017
Comments
 
 

The publisher Elsevier has announced the launch of ScienceDirect Topics, an information platform that has been compared to Wikipedia. The tool, announced last month, uses information from Elsevier books to generate “a quick snapshot of definitions, terms and excerpts on scientific topics.”

An Elsevier news release said the tool would save researchers time because they won’t have to navigate away from Elsevier research articles to look up information outside their core discipline.

“Previously, researchers would have had to leave the site, open up a search engine and spend time trying to find the right and trusted information. Not anymore. Our new technology enables researchers to access these foundational references and knowledge quickly, easily and at the point of need,” said Sumita Singh, managing director of Elsevier Reference Solutions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Let’s Get Up Off Our Knees and Talk
Coming to Campus to Teach Online
Want to Enhance Humanities Career Outcomes?
Engage the Faculty

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Wow, That’s a Bad Idea
Sexual Misconduct on Campus
Falling Back in Love with My Degree (Part II)
Thinking About Campus Electricity While Reading 'Simply Electrifying’
Recommended Reading
Promotion Criteria

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top