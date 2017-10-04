Mick Zais Picked for Deputy Secretary of Education

The White House on Monday announced that it would nominate Mitchell "Mick" Zais as deputy secretary of education.

Zais most recently served as the state superintendent of education for South Carolina, an elected position, from 2011 to 2014. Previously he served as president of Newberry College, a private four-year college.

The announcement from the White House highlighted the growth of school choice in South Carolina while Zais oversaw the state's schools. The number of public charter schools increased by 78 percent during his tenure, according to the announcement, and the number of students enrolled in online courses jumped by 130 percent. It also pointed to Newberry's ranking as one of U.S. News and World Report's top regional colleges in 2013.

Zais served for 31 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a brigadier general. He holds a master's degree and a doctorate in social psychology and organizational behavior from the University of Washington.