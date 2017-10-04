Washington St. Louis to Accept GRE for Law School

Washington University in St. Louis announced Tuesday that its law school will accept the Graduate Record Examination for admissions, not just the traditionally required Law School Admission Test. “WashULaw wants to appeal to the best students in the country and the world, regardless of their academic, professional or personal background,” said a statement from Nancy Staudt, dean of the law school.

The announcement follows news in August that the law schools of Georgetown and Northwestern Universities would accept the GRE. Previous to that, Harvard University and the University of Arizona made similar shifts.