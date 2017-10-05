Title

Kazuo Ishiguro Wins Nobel Prize in Literature

By

Scott Jaschik
October 5, 2017
Comments
 
 

Kazuo Ishiguro this morning was named winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature. Ishiguro, the Nobel committee said, "in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world." Ishiguro is best known for his 1989 novel, The Remains of the Day, which was turned into a film in which Anthony Hopkins portrayed the British butler at the center of the novel. The Nobel committee released this summary of Ishiguro's literary works.

"Ishiguro’s writings are marked by a carefully restrained mode of expression, independent of whatever events are taking place," the summary says.

The scholarship about Ishiguro includes Understanding Kazuo Ishiguro, (University of South Carolina Press), by Brian W. Shaffer. Shaffer is professor of English and associate dean of academic affairs at Rhodes College. He is also the editor of Conversations with Kazuo Ishiguro (University Press of Mississippi).

 

