Michigan Releases Emails on President and Trump

By

Scott Jaschik
October 5, 2017
The University of Michigan has released a series of email messages from President Mark Schlissel about the period before and after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. The university has also agreed to speed up its responses to certain open records requests, settling a suit with the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a group focused on free markets that sued the university over the issue.

The Detroit News reported that the email messages show Schlissel concerned about Trump. For example, in an August email, he wrote about his preparations for a speech to freshmen, most of whom would be first-time voters in the election. “I realize that some may interpret this as anti-Trump although there is nothing explicit in the remarks,” he wrote. “...I would feel awful if Trump won the election and I was too afraid of appearing political to make any effort to encourage our students to thoughtfully participate. I’m willing to accept the criticism since I think its very important.”

