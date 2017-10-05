Nick Cannon Won't Apologize to University

Nick Cannon, the comedian and singer, is refusing to apologize to Georgian Court University, where officials are upset about his use of vulgarities in an appearance at homecoming last month. The university issued a statement saying that Cannon had agreed in advance not to use certain types of humor that might offend alumni, and that he ignored that agreement. Cannon responded by posting the university statement on his Twitter feed, along with a tweet refusing to apologize.

I ain’t apologizing for Shit LOL… wait, I’m sorry your university doesn’t believe in freedom of speech!!! pic.twitter.com/laTiF8ZNEt — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) October 4, 2017