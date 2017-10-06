White Supremacist Will Speak at University of Florida

The University of Florida announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement under which Richard Spencer, an outspoken white supremacist, will appear on campus Oct. 19. The university rejected an earlier request for him to speak, citing security concerns. While university leaders have repeatedly condemned the ideas Spencer advocates, the university said that security issues were the reason for the earlier rejection. Additional security arrangements have since been made. While Spencer's group will pay a rental fee and a basic security fee to hold the event, the university said it is anticipating spending up to $500,000 on additional security costs.