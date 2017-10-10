Title

Student Charged in Fatal Shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer

Scott Jaschik
October 10, 2017
A freshman at Texas Tech has been charged with fatally shooting a police officer at the university.

A statement from Texas Tech said that police officers brought the student, Hollis Daniels, to the police station for questioning after they found "evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia" in his dormitory room. The discovery came during a "student welfare check." At the police station, authorities said, Daniels pulled out a gun and fatally shot an officer. Daniels then fled the scene but was later captured by campus police.

After Daniels fled, the campus was placed on a lockdown, which was lifted after he was found.

"The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community," said a statement from Texas Tech's president, Lawrence Schovanec.

