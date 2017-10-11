Title
Plan Would Shift University of Wisconsin System
October 11, 2017
Leaders of the University of Wisconsin are expected to propose a major restructuring of the system later this week, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Few confirmed details are available, but the plan is expected to create clusters of two-year and four-year institutions, with the idea of easing transfer from the former to the latter. If more students start at two-year campuses, system officials also expect students and families to save money.
