Amid Corruption Charges, NCAA Forms Basketball Commission

In light of federal indictments for widespread bribery and corruption in the world of college basketball, the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Wednesday that a new commission will study the current system.

Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state and Stanford University provost, will lead the Commission on College Basketball, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Other members include presidents from the University of Notre Dame and the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as current and former athletics directors, and Mark Emmert, the NCAA's president.

“Individuals who break the trust on which college sports is based have no place here,” Emmert said in a statement. “While I believe the vast majority of coaches follow the rules, the culture of silence in college basketball enables bad actors, and we need them out of the game. We must take decisive action. This is not a time for half measures or incremental change.”

The commission will examine the relationships among the NCAA and member institutions and their staffers to apparel companies, other corporations and agents.

Federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed charges against 10 people last month, among them four assistant or associate basketball coaches at high-profile universities, and Adidas executives, as well as some affiliated with the company. The FBI investigation is continuing, with officials hinting that fraud is more widespread.

The commission will also try to fix institutions’ relationships with the NCAA national office and study the NCAA’s relationship with the National Basketball Association and the so-called one-and-done phenomenon, the practice of a college athlete playing for a single season for transitioning to the professional level. It will start work for the first time in November and give recommendations in April.