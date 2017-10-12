Title

Call for Testing Flexibility for International Applicants

By

Scott Jaschik
October 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

Colleges and universities should be more flexible about the use of test scores and perhaps consider a lesser emphasis on them when evaluating international applicants, advises a statement being released today by the National Association for College Admission Counseling and its international division. The statement notes that many testing dates have been called off recently amid concerns about testing security. As a result, the statement notes, many international students have struggled to take the tests they need to apply to American colleges. The statement comes at a time of increased frustration for those who help international students apply to American colleges, and repeated calls for changes in the practices of major testing organizations.

