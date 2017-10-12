Title

SUNY Buffalo Seeks to Revoke Honorary Degree

By

Scott Jaschik
October 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University at Buffalo, of the State University of New York, announced that it has started the process of revoking an honorary degree awarded to Harvey Weinstein, an alumnus who was the subject of recent stories from The New York Times and The New Yorker detailing how he harassed and abused numerous women over many years. The SUNY board must approve a degree revocation, but the university has started the process.

