Colleges Offer Help to Puerto Rican Students

A number of colleges in the mainland United States are offering assistant to students in Puerto Rico, many of whom have had their homes and campuses devastated by hurricanes. Tulane University is offering a tuition-free semester, provided students pay their regular tuition to their home institution in Puerto Rico (mirroring the way many colleges assisted New Orleans institutions after Hurricane Katrina). Miami Dade College is among a number of public institutions in Florida offering in-state tuition rates to those from Puerto Rico. The University of Florida is offering free online courses.