Title

Colleges Offer Help to Puerto Rican Students

By

Scott Jaschik
October 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

A number of colleges in the mainland United States are offering assistant to students in Puerto Rico, many of whom have had their homes and campuses devastated by hurricanes. Tulane University is offering a tuition-free semester, provided students pay their regular tuition to their home institution in Puerto Rico (mirroring the way many colleges assisted New Orleans institutions after Hurricane Katrina). Miami Dade College is among a number of public institutions in Florida offering in-state tuition rates to those from Puerto Rico. The University of Florida is offering free online courses.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Angry About Adjuncting?
Reliable Discourse
Making Research Matter:
A Public Challenge to Scholars

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When You Don't Want to Do the Writing
Ask the Administrator: Do Job Ads Actually Mean It?
Should Apple Matter to Higher Ed?
What if I Told You ... You Can Be Organized Too
Academic Freedom Reconsidered
The Human Shield

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top