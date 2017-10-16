Newest Name in Online Learning a Familiar One: Woz

A big name is technology is attaching his name to a new set of academic programs designed to train future workers for software and other companies. Woz U, bearing the nickname of Apple's less famous co-founder, Steve Wozniak, isn't an actual university, but a set of programs developed by a Wozniak-led team and offered by Southern Careers Institute, a for-profit college that offers business, cosmetology and other programs. Woz U will offer certifications in software development and computer support and eventually data science and cybersecurity, first in online formats and soon in in-ground "academies" in as many as 30 cities.