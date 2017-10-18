search
Academic Minute: Changing the Narrative in Jail
October 18, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, David Coogan, professor in the department of English at Virginia Commonwealth University, examines a writing exercise that could change the future for prisoners once they are released from jail. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
