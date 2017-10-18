Colorado-Boulder Ending Course Fees

The University of Colorado at Boulder will eliminate course-related fees starting in the fall of 2018, Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano said Tuesday, announcing the move a year after the university started a tuition guarantee program locking in many charges for in-state students over four years.

Students currently pay tuition, mandatory fees for services and course-related fees for certain classes. They will continue to pay tuition and mandatory fees, but the university is ending the practice of charging extra course-related fees.

CU Boulder currently has more than 60 course and program fees ranging from $1 per credit hour for German and Slavic languages to $1,255 per semester for its graduate clinical speech, language and hearing sciences program. The fees generate $8.4 million per year.

Charging course fees and allocating them to specific colleges and schools had grown complicated from an accounting standpoint, administrators said. They pledged that continuing students will not experience a tuition increase under their guarantees for four-year undergraduates.

The university started its tuition guarantee, which locks tuition and mandatory fees for four years for in-state freshmen, last year. It started a similar program for out-of-state students in 2005.

DiStefano said the university is trying to offer more cost transparency so that students can graduate with less debt. He also announced efforts to increase scholarships and reduce textbook costs.