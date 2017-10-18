search
Title
Penn State Press Acquires Eisenbrauns
October 18, 2017
Pennsylvania State University Press announced Tuesday that it has acquired Eisenbrauns, a small press that focuses on Near Eastern history, linguistics, archaeology and biblical studies. Eisenbrauns will become an imprint of the Penn State Press and will continue to publish in the same fields.
