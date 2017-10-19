Title

Hundreds at Boston College Walk Out of Classes

Scott Jaschik
October 19, 2017
Hundreds of students at Boston College walked out of classes Wednesday to protest recent incidents of racism on campus, The Boston Globe reported. In one incident, posters on campus saying "Black Lives Matter" were defaced so that they said "Black Lives Don't Matter. A social media post believed to be by a BC student also angered many as it circulated. An image of a blackened Philadelphia cheese steak featured the caption “I like my steak and cheese like I like my slaves."

 

