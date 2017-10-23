Investigation of Comments on Trans People

The State University of New York at Geneseo is investigating whether an instructor made anti-transgender comments in a sociology course.

A student in the course posted to social media a slide the instructor is said to have used with the label "Female or Shemale: Can You Tell?" Many students and alumni have since expressed outrage.

RT if you think the sociology department @SUNYGeneseo needs to rethink its approach to teaching about trans issues pic.twitter.com/FwX0emHop0 — Jasmine Cui (@notamathlete) October 20, 2017

The Democrat & Chronicle reported that students also say the instructor joked in class that they should avoid drinking too much or they would put themselves at risk of going home with someone who is transgender.

The instructor, David Sorbello, is an adjunct. He did not respond to requests from the Rochester newspaper or Inside Higher Ed for comment.

Denise A. Battles, president at Geneseo, on Friday issued a statement in which she said she was aware of the reports students have made and that the institution was investigating.

"A professor is reported to have presented materials and made comments about which some students have expressed concern. We are taking the matter very seriously and are gathering the facts to determine if and what action is warranted," Battles said. "The classroom is an environment in which students and faculty can and should discuss challenging topics and ideas, which makes it all the more important that we gather and fully review the facts in this case. As we review this situation, let me say unequivocally that SUNY Geneseo has a steadfast and uncompromising commitment to diversity and inclusivity. We work diligently to sustain an inviting and supportive environment for people of all gender identities, gender expressions, sexual orientations, races, religions and other identities."