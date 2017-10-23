IRS Seeks to Tax Disabled Vet’s Forgiven Loans

The federal government determined Will Milzarski to be permanently disabled -- a result of injuries sustained during his two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. military -- and canceled his student loan debt. The Internal Revenue Service, however, is still trying to get money out of the Michigan veteran.

The IRS, in light of the waiver of Milzarski's $223,000 student loan debt, which the agency is treating as income, is requesting Milzarski pay $62,000 in taxes. Michigan State University's Low-Income Tax Clinic is challenging the move on behalf of Milzarski.

"If an individual has been deemed disabled and unable to pay their student loans, it seems incredible that they wouldn't also be deemed unable to pay the taxes on the forgiveness of those same student loans," Joshua Wease, a professor from the clinic, told The Lansing State Journal.