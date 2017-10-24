Title

Compilation on Graduate and Professional Education

By

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “New Challenges in Graduate and Professional Education.” You may download the free booklet here and you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Students the Lists Leave Out
Openness and the Decline
of the Textbook Author
Public Engagement Is a Two-Way Street

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Who Gets To Be An Expert In Education?
“I chose abuse, because it seemed safer."
Questioning the Narrative of Staff Bloat
Student-Centered Transfer
Zoom Is Hot in Higher Ed
Disabled in Grad School: Augmentative and Alternative Communication Awareness Month

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top