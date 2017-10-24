search
Title
Compilation on Graduate and Professional Education
October 24, 2017
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “New Challenges in Graduate and Professional Education.” You may download the free booklet here and you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
