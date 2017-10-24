Title

Cornell Denounces Anti-Jewish Fliers

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2017
Flier shows a drawing of a snake wrapped around the planet, with the words “Just say no to Jewish lies! Solar Cross Society -- join the white gang.”Anti-Jewish fliers appeared on Cornell's campus and off-campus locations that students frequent Monday morning. The fliers, saying, "Just say no to Jewish lies," stunned many. The university says that there is no group on campus with the name of the supposed sponsor of the fliers, which the university removed. Many students shared the images and their anger on social media.

Martha E. Pollack, president of Cornell, issued a statement that said in part, "The campus awoke this morning to find fliers posted in several locations on and off campus with a clear and hateful message of anti-Semitism and white supremacy. Whoever is responsible for these fliers is hiding under the cover of anonymity, having posted them overnight. Whoever they are, they need to ask themselves why they chose our campus, because Cornell reviles their message of hatred; we revile it as an institution, and I know from many personal conversations that thousands of Cornellians deplore it individually."

