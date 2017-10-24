Title
Healthy Job Market Predicted for New College Grads
October 24, 2017
Hiring of new college graduates is expected to increase by 19 percent this year -- 15 percent for those with bachelor's degrees and 40 percent for those with associate degrees. Those figures are from Michigan State University's Recruiting Trends, the largest annual survey of employers in the United States. The data are from 3,370 employers from every major industrial sector in every state.
