Title

Healthy Job Market Predicted for New College Grads

By

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

Hiring of new college graduates is expected to increase by 19 percent this year -- 15 percent for those with bachelor's degrees and 40 percent for those with associate degrees. Those figures are from Michigan State University's Recruiting Trends, the largest annual survey of employers in the United States. The data are from 3,370 employers from every major industrial sector in every state.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Students the Lists Leave Out
Openness and the Decline
of the Textbook Author
Public Engagement Is a Two-Way Street

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Who Gets To Be An Expert In Education?
“I chose abuse, because it seemed safer."
Questioning the Narrative of Staff Bloat
Student-Centered Transfer
Zoom Is Hot in Higher Ed
Disabled in Grad School: Augmentative and Alternative Communication Awareness Month

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top