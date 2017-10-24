New Leader Named for Thurgood Marshall Fund

The president of Delaware State University, Harry Lee Williams, was named Monday night as the next president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which raises money for and speaks out on behalf of public, historically black colleges. He will succeed Johnny C. Taylor Jr., who has led the fund since 2010, and who is leaving to become president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. Under Taylor, the organization's visibility has increased, but some have questioned his push for a close relationship with the Trump administration, which many black educators say has not backed policies that help black colleges or their students.