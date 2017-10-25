Title

British Politician Criticized for Inquiry on Courses

Elizabeth Redden
October 25, 2017
British academics accused a Euro-skeptic member of Parliament of “McCarthyite” behavior after he wrote to university leaders asking for the names of professors who teach European affairs, “with particular reference to Brexit” -- Britain's planned exit from the European Union -- and for copies of syllabi and links to online lectures on this topic, The Guardian reported.

“The letter reflects a past of a McCarthyite nature,” Kevin Featherstone, the head of the European Institute at the London School of Economics and Politics, told The Guardian. “It smacks of asking: Are you or have you ever been in favor of remain? There is clearly an implied threat that universities will somehow be challenged for their bias.”

Chris Heaton-Harris, the conservative member of Parliament who sent the letter to university leaders, did not respond to The Guardian’s request for comment.

