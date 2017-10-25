search
Title
Radford University Removes Provost
October 25, 2017
Radford University has announced that Graham Glynn has been removed as provost after less than a year in office, The Roanoke Times reported. Glynn will be taking a sabbatical and then taking up his tenured faculty job. Faculty members had complained that Glynn was not committed to shared governance. Glynn did not respond to a request for comment.
