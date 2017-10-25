Title

Radford University Removes Provost

By

Scott Jaschik
October 25, 2017
Comments
 
 

Radford University has announced that Graham Glynn has been removed as provost after less than a year in office, The Roanoke Times reported. Glynn will be taking a sabbatical and then taking up his tenured faculty job. Faculty members had complained that Glynn was not committed to shared governance. Glynn did not respond to a request for comment.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Words Out of Order
What Do I Tell My Conservative Student?
The Students the Lists Leave Out

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Different Take on Conferences
Why Some Stay
Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style
Who Gets To Be An Expert In Education?
“I chose abuse, because it seemed safer."
Questioning the Narrative of Staff Bloat

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top