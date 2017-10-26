Title

2 Fatally Shot at Grambling

Scott Jaschik
October 26, 2017
A student and a friend who was visiting him were shot early Tuesday morning at Grambling State University in Louisiana, The Washington Post reported. The shootings stunned the campus of the historically black institution, which organized a prayer vigil in memory of those who died. An unknown shooter remains at large, having fled the scene.

 

