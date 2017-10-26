Title

Academic Minute: Social Learning of Apes

Doug Lederman
October 26, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Lauren Howard, assistant professor of psychology and scientific and philosophical studies of mind at Franklin & Marshall College, delves into how chimpanzees and other apes pass along and learn information. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

