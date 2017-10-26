Trump Cites His Ivy League Education

President Trump tends to talk about himself as a populist. On Wednesday he cited his degree from the University of Pennsylvania to answer reporters' questions on whether he is uncivil. “You know, people don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college,” he said. “I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.”

