Title

Trump Cites His Ivy League Education

By

Scott Jaschik
October 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

President Trump tends to talk about himself as a populist. On Wednesday he cited his degree from the University of Pennsylvania to answer reporters' questions on whether he is uncivil. “You know, people don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college,” he said. “I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.”

