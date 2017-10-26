Wisconsin Calls Off Shake-Up to Full-Time M.B.A.

The University of Wisconsin, Madison, has decided to “stop further discussion” on plans to suspend admissions to its full-time M.B.A. program for a year, a move that was to take place while officials mulled potential changes, which included discontinuing the full-time track.

In a Wednesday statement, Anne Massey, dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, instead offered support for the program by promising discussions on “strengthening the full-time M.B.A. experience.”

“We moved too quickly without the broad consultation and discussion that our stakeholders can and should expect,” Massey said. Students had been invited to a town-hall meeting on the future of the M.B.A. program, which was held this week.

“We will move forward with discussions on how to grow the undergraduate program and expand the graduate portfolio while simultaneously strengthening the full-time M.B.A. experience,” she said. “We will be inviting members of our community to help guide those discussions and be part of our efforts.”

Some in the M.B.A. world had been watching news out of Madison closely, as multiple universities have shuttered their full-time M.B.A. programs in recent years. If Madison had closed its program, as previously suspected, it would have joined the ranks of Wake Forest University, Virginia Tech, Simmons College and the University of Iowa.