After Pledge Protest, Clemson Student VP Impeached

Scott Jaschik
October 27, 2017
The vice president of the student government at Clemson University, Jaren Stewart, has been impeached by the Student Senate following unspecified charges of misconduct. But as the Associated Press has noted, the action follows the participation of Stewart, who is black, in a protest at a Student Senate meeting in which several student government members remained seated during the Pledge of Allegiance .Student government leaders deny that the impeachment has anything to do with that protest.

 

 

