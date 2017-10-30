Anthem Debate Prompts Site Change for NAIA Event

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Friday that the College of the Ozarks will not be the host, as scheduled, of the 2018 NAIA Division II men’s basketball championship, by mutual agreement with the college. A new location has not been determined. The announcement followed a request by the college that the NAIA enact an associationwide policy to require all players and coaches to stand during the national anthem. The NAIA's policy is to let individual colleges determine such rules, while the College of the Ozarks says it will not host athletic events without an agreement on standing for the anthem. As a result of this disagreement, the event will be relocated.