Title

Anthem Debate Prompts Site Change for NAIA Event

By

Scott Jaschik
October 30, 2017
Comments
 
 

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Friday that the College of the Ozarks will not be the host, as scheduled, of the 2018 NAIA Division II men’s basketball championship, by mutual agreement with the college. A new location has not been determined. The announcement followed a request by the college that the NAIA enact an associationwide policy to require all players and coaches to stand during the national anthem. The NAIA's policy is to let individual colleges determine such rules, while the College of the Ozarks says it will not host athletic events without an agreement on standing for the anthem. As a result of this disagreement, the event will be relocated.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Fast Lane to Nowhere
Peer-to-Peer Networks Increase College Attainment
7 Key Ways to Make Student Mentoring Matter

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Reputation Beyond Rankings
Fun With Data
The Commuting Student
ROI
Listening to Audiobooks While Watching Sports
How to Embrace the Frugal Life

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top