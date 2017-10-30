Title

OCR: 355 Open Sexual Violence Investigations

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
October 30, 2017
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is conducting 355 investigations of issues related to campus sexual violence at 257 postsecondary institutions, according to the most recently updated list of such cases released by the department last week.

The Office for Civil Rights has opened 83 active investigations in 2017. Two were added to the list last week -- one involving the University of California, Davis, and another involving the University of South Florida. OCR does not discuss details of ongoing investigations as a matter of policy.

