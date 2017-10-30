Title

Policy Agenda From New Advocacy Group

Paul Fain
October 30, 2017
Higher Learning Advocates, a new bipartisan group, this week released its policy agenda. The nonprofit organization is focused on "today's students," including those who attend college part-time and/or are working adults, veterans of the U.S. military or members of minority groups.

"The three-pronged plan outlines policy ideas for shifting the focus of federal policy from higher education to higher learning by ensuring high-quality outcomes, focusing on today’s students and creating a more affordable and responsive system of education and training beyond high school," the group said.

