Report: Buyouts Offered at Office of Federal Aid

The Department of Education is looking to cut the size of its work force by offering buyouts to staff at the Office of Federal Student Aid, according to a memo obtained by The Washington Post.

The department is offering both early retirement and voluntary separation incentive payments to employees at FSA. Employees eligible for either option will receive notification from the department this week, the Post reported.

Federal Student Aid is the largest arm of the department and is responsible for overseeing the awarding of grants and loans to postsecondary students.