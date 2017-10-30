Study on Tuition Discounting by Law Schools

A new report from AccessLex Institute and the National Association of College and University Business Officers looks at tuition discounting by law schools and its impact on their institutional finances.

To cope with declining applications, law schools increasingly are relying on discounted tuition in an attempt to maintain enrollment levels. The study, which featured information from 36 law schools, found an average discount rate of 39 percent in the fall of 2016, which was up from 35 percent the previous year.

"It is likely that more law students receive these discounts today than at any other point in the history of legal education," the report said.