Billion-Euro Plan for France's Universities

France pledged to spend 1 billion euros (about $1.16 billion) on universities to increase the number of spots in popular programs, build more student housing, and try to reduce dropout rates, Reuters and The Local France reported. Under the plan, a lottery system used to admit students to popular programs will be abandoned and universities will be permitted to select students to overenrolled programs based on merit. The government also plans to build 60,000 student housing units and to increase tutoring.

The €1 billion package, to be spent over President Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term, was welcomed by France’s largest student union, but two other student unions were critical.