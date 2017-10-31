Title

Teaching in Costume Today? Win Chocolate!

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2017
Comments
 
 

Are you teaching in costume today? Administrating in disguise? If so, tweet a photo with the hashtag #IHEcostume and we'll award a box of Godiva chocolates for the most creative attire. Bonus points for costumes with academic themes.

Happy Halloween to all of our readers.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Need for Slower Administrators
The Fast Lane to Nowhere
Peer-to-Peer Networks Increase College Attainment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: New Data, New Dissertation Topic?
Project Management, a Curse and a Blessing
Scams in Indonesian Universities
What Combahee Means to Me
Reputation Beyond Rankings
Fun With Data

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top