Teaching in Costume Today? Win Chocolate!
October 31, 2017
Are you teaching in costume today? Administrating in disguise? If so, tweet a photo with the hashtag #IHEcostume and we'll award a box of Godiva chocolates for the most creative attire. Bonus points for costumes with academic themes.
Happy Halloween to all of our readers.
